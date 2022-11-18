INDIA

Delhi releases second promissory note ahead of MCD polls

Former BJP state president and convener of Corporation Election Manifesto Committee Satish Upadhyay on Friday released another promissory note for slum dwellers of national capital ahead of the MCD polls.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “BJP is collecting suggestions for the manifesto by reaching out to the people through various mediums. Apart from groups related to RWAs, business and industrial organisations, youth and women, we also have direct dialogue with villagers, self-employed people, corporation workers etc.”

So far, more than 61,000 people of the national capital have sent their suggestions through the website and WhatsApp number issued by the Ministry. BJP’s theme of ‘Sabki Delhi Sabke Suraj’ is becoming very popular among the people, he said.

“Based on the feedback from the public and the discussion with the party leadership, we have realised that the party will once again get an opportunity to serve in the corporation. After winning the polls, the first thing we will do is go paperless, digitise all the services of the corporation in a better way,” he stated.

By March 31, 2023, we will introduce a phone app of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and through that all the services of the corporation will be easily available to the public sitting at home.

Once the app, to be known as “My MCD App”, gets launched, the common man will not have to go to the corporation’s office for small works.

This happens to be BJP’s second promissory note. Nearly a week ago, the saffron party had launched ‘Vachan Patra’ promising houses to the slum dwellers under ‘Jahan Jhuggi wahan makkan’ scheme.

MCD election is scheduled for December 6 and results will be announced on December 7 for the 250 seats.

