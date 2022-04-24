Delhi on Sunday reported a slight dip in fresh Covid cases, at 1,083 in last 24 hours, against 1,094 on the previous day, while there was one more death, the Health Department bulletin said.

The Covid positivity rate was 4.97 per cent, while the number of active cases in the city stand at 3,975. Out of these, 2,812 are being treated in home isolation.

With 812 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,44,734.

The new cases and fatalities have led the cumulative caseload tally to rise to 18,74,876, while the death toll in the city stands at 26,167.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 656 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 24,177 new tests — 15,131 RT-PCR and 9,046 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,76,90,047, while 78,383 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours – 12,224 first doses, 40,657 vaccines second doses and 25,502 precaution doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,31,74,164 according to the bulletin.

