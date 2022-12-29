The national capital on Thursday reported 11 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a Delhi government health bulletin stated.

However, no new Covid related death has been reported in the city.

The overall toll continues to stand at 26,521.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate in the capital city has been reported to be 0.29 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 35 out of which 22 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,80,643, while the total caseload is 20,07,199.

A total of 3,842 new tests — 2,482 RT-PCR and 1,360 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,05,95,680 while 1,319 vaccines were administered — 100 first doses, 126 second doses, and 1,093 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,73,56,959, according to the health bulletin.

20221229-223403