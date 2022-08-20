HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 1,109 Covid cases; 9 deaths

The national capital on Saturday reported 1,109 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours against 1,417 cases reported on the previous day, as per the health bulletin.

In the same time period, the city has reported 9 more Covid related deaths.

The detection of fresh cases took Delhi’s overall caseload to 19,92,881 while the death toll rose to 26,420.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has risen to 11.23 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 5,559, out of which 3,954 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,687 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,60,902.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 291.

A total of 9,874 new tests — 8,705 RT-PCR and 1,169 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,98,00,226 while 16,859 vaccines were administered — 952 first doses, 2,449 second doses, and 13,458 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,61,83,964 according to the health bulletin.

20220820-233201

