The national capital on Thursday reported 117 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours compared to 84 cases reported on the previous day, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

However, no Covid-19 related death has been reported in the same time period. The positivity rate of the city stands at 4.95 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 346 out of which 212 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 63 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries so far has gone to 19,81,418, while Delhi’s total caseload is 20,08,288.

The death toll in the city stands at 26,524.

A total of 2,362 new tests — 1,803 RT-PCR and 559 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,07,73,169 while 98 vaccines were administered — 21 first doses, 37 second doses, and 40 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,74,03,998 according to the health bulletin.

