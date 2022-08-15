HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 1,227 fresh Covid cases; 8 deaths

The national capital on Monday reported a considerable decline in the number of fresh Covid cases as 1,227 new infections were recorded against 2,162 cases on the previous day, as per an official health bulletin.

The city’s overall caseload has gone up to 19,85,822 and the death toll has risen to 26,389 as 8 new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has marginally risen to 14.57 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 7,519, out of which 5,760 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 2,130 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,51,914.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 335.

A total of 8,421 new tests — 7,639 RT-PCR and 782 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,97,29,246 while 19,530 vaccines were administered — 996 first doses, 3,298 second doses, and 15,236 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,60,79,576 according to the health bulletin.

