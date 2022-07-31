Delhi on Sunday reported a marginal decline in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 1,263 against 1,333 reported on previous day, while there was no new death, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has risen to 9.35 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 4,509, out of which 2,977 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 984 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,24,951, while Delhi’s total caseload is 19,55,771 and the death toll continues at 26,311.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 169.

A total of 13,511 new tests — 9,381 RT-PCR and 4,130 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,95,08,812 while 35,145 vaccines were administered – 3,667 first doses, 7,498 second doses, and 23,980 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,58,37,140, according to the health bulletin.

20220731-222002