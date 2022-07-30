Delhi on Saturday reported 1,333 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 1,245 reported on previous day, and three more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

This is the fourth successive day when the city’s tally crossed 1,000.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also marginally risen to 8.39 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 4,230, out of which 2,654 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 944 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,23,963, while Delhi’s total caseload is 19,54,508 and the death toll 26,311.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 170.

A total of 15,897 new tests — 10,412 RT-PCR and 5,485 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,94,95,301 while 29,494 vaccines were administered – 3,527 first doses, 5,991 second doses, and 19,976 precaution doses.

The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,58,01,995, according to the health bulletin.

