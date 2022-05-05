Delhi on Thursday reported 1,365 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, a marginal rise over 1,354 recorded on the previous day, as per the Health Department bulletin.

However, no death has been reported in the city in this period.

The Covid positivity rate has slightly dipped to 6.35 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 5,746.

With 1,472 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,57,846. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 4,189.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 18,89,769, while the death toll continues at 26,177.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,473 in the city.

A total of 21,501 new tests — 12,257 RT-PCR and 9,244 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,79,64,658, while 24,564 vaccines were administered – 2,532 first doses, 10,753 second doses, and 11,297 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,36,10,392 according to the health bulletin.

20220505-224202