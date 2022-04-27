HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 1,367 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate nears 5%

Delhi on Wednesday reported rise in new Covid cases, at 1,367, against 1,204 reported the previous day, while there was one more death, according to the Health Department bulletin.

With the surge, the Covid positivity rate stands at 4.97 per cent, while the number of active cases is 4,832, out of which 3,336 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,042 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,47,456.

The fresh cases and deaths have taken has led the cumulative caseload to 18,78,458, while the toll is 26,170 and the Covid fatality rate stands at 1.39 per cent.

The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 919.

A total of 30,346 new tests — 20,024 RT-PCR and 10,322 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,77,62,098, while 57,168 vaccines were administered – 8,047 first doses, 30,633 second doses, and 18,488 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,33,02,831 according to the health bulletin.

