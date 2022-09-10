HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 137 fresh Covid cases, no death

The national capital on Saturday reported 137 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours against 123 cases reported on the previous day, a Delhi government health bulletin said.

However, no new Covid related death has been reported in the city.

Delhi’s total caseload after the detection of fresh cases rose to 20,01,569 while the death toll stands at 26,491.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate in the capital city has marginally risen to 1.17 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 731 out of which 523 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 194 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,74,347.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 109.

A total of 11,685 new tests — 7,852 RT-PCR and 3,833 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,00,65,892 while 22,285 vaccines were administered — 1,387 first doses, 4,011 second doses, and 16,888 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,67,96,809, according to the health bulletin.

