Delhi reports 140 fresh Covid cases, no death

Delhi on Friday reported 140 fresh Covid cases, but there was no new death, the Health Department bulletin said.

The daily Covid positivity rate in the city stands at 0.43 per cent, while the number of active cases has declined to 602. With recovery rate climbing to 98.57 per cent, the death rate stands at 1.40 per cent.

With 148 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,36,866. A total of 432 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 3238 in the city.

The new cases has take the tally to 18,63,633, while the toll remains 26,145.

Meanwhile, a total of 32,444 new tests — 27,026 RT-PCR and 5,418 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,70,60,601.

Out of 17,382 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 5,810 were first doses and 9,873 second doses. Meanwhile, 1,699 precaution doses were also administered in last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,18,69,726 according to the health bulletin.

