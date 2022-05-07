HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 1,407 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

The national capital recorded 1,407 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, marking a decline from the 1,656 new infections reported on Friday, as per the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

In the same time period, two Covid deaths were reported, taking Delhi’s overall Covid death toll to 26,179.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate has dipped slightly to 4.72 per cent in the city, while the number of active cases presently stands at 5,955.

With 1,546 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 18,60,698. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 4,365.

The new Covid cases reported in the past 24 hours took the national capital’s overall Covid tally to 18,92,832.

The city presently has 1,630 Covid containment zones.

A total of 29,821 new tests — 20,171 RT-PCR and 9,650 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,80,25,188, while 25,334 vaccines were administered on Saturday, including 2,619 first doses, 11,477 second doses, and 11,238 precautionary doses.

