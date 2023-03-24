HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 152 Covid cases, positivity rises nears to 7%

Delhi on Friday reported 152 new Covid infection in the last 24 hours against 117 cases reported on previous day, as per the government health bulletin.

However, no Covid-19 related death has been reported in the same time span. The positivity rate of the city has risen to 6.66 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 424 out of which 250 patients are being treated in home isolation.

On rising cases of Covid infection in the city, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the government is monitoring the situation continuously and an advisory have also been issued.

With 74 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries so far has gone to 19,81,492, while Delhi’s total caseload is 20,08,440 and the death toll in the city continue at 26,524.

A total of 2,282 new tests — 1699 RT-PCR and 583 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,07,75,451 while 84 vaccines were administered – 17 first doses, 22 second doses, and 45 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,74,04,082 according to the health bulletin.

