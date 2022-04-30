HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 1,520 fresh Covid cases; positivity rate crosses 5%

NewsWire
0
0

The national capital on Saturday recorded 1,520 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours — a marginal decline against 1,607 Covid cases reported on the previous day.

The fresh infections have taken the overall caseload to 18,83,075. The Covid positivity rate in the city has reached 5.10 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, one Covid related death has also been reported, taking the death toll in the city to 26,175. The Covid fatality rate in capital city stands at 1.39 per cent, as per the health bulletin.

The number of active Covid cases in the city has also surged to 5,716.

With 1,412 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,51,184.

The number of Covid patients being treated in home isolation has also risen to 4,044.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 769 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 29,775 new tests — 20,116 RT-PCR and 9,659 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,78,54,580.

Also, 40,132 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours in the national capital which includes 5,605 as first dose, 20,384 vaccines as second dose, and 14,143 vaccines as precautions doses.

The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,34,41,371, according to the health bulletin on Saturday evening.

20220430-224047

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NZ provisionally approves AstraZeneca vax for people aged above 18

    Gurugram reports 1,879 Covid cases, 743 recoveries

    Libya’s pandemic situation stable despite more Covid cases

    Four-fold rise in patients with long Covid seen: Apollo Hospitals