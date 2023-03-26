HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 153 Covid cases, positivity rate crosses 9%

Delhi on Sunday reported 153 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 139 reported on the previous day, as per the government health bulletin.

However, no Covid-19-related death has been reported in the same time span.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of the city has risen to 9.13 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 528 out of which 340 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 96 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries so far has gone to 19,81,680, while Delhi’s total caseload is 20,08,732 and the death toll in the city continue at 26,524.

A total of 1,675 new tests — 1,195 RT-PCR and 480 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,07,79,919 while 150 vaccines were administered – 28 first doses, 53 second doses, and 69 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,74,04,323 according to the health bulletin.

