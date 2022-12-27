HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 16 fresh Covid case, positivity rate 0.44%

The national capital reported 16 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, against seven cases reported the previous day, as per the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin issued on Tuesday.

However, no Covid related death was reported in the same time period.

The test positivity rate in the capital city was reported at 0.44 per cent. The number of active cases in Delhi presently stands at 39, out of which 20 are being treated in home isolation.

With three patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 19,80,615, while Delhi’s overall caseload stood at 20,07,175, with a death toll of 26,521.

The number of Covid containment zones in Delhi stands at four.

A total of 3,592 fresh tests — 2,107 RT-PCR and 1,485 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,05,87,879 while 1,425 vaccines were administered — 129 first doses, 117 second doses, and 1,179 precautionary doses — in the last 24 hours.

