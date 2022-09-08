HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 182 fresh Covid cases, three deaths

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi on Thursday reported 182 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

In the same period, the national capital ity has also reported three more Covid related deaths.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city currently stands at 1.37 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 860 out of which 591 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 255 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,73,962, while Delhi’s total caseload is 20,01,309 and the death toll in the city stands at 26,487.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 123.

A total of 13,309 new tests — 9,052 RT-PCR and 4,257 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,00,42,640 while 22,811 vaccines were administered – 1,381 first doses, 3,931 second doses and 17,499 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,67,50,576, according to the health bulletin.

20220908-215002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zydus Cadila vaccine roll out programme underway: VK Paul

    Oversight Board accepts Facebook referral on Covid-19 case

    US Senate passes $1.9 trn relief bill after marathon overnight session

    Mexico to immunise minors against Covid with Covax vaccines