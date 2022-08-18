HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 1,964 fresh Covid case; 8 deaths

The national capital on Thursday reported 1,964 fresh Covid infections against 1,652 cases reported on the previous day, as per a health bulletin.

In the same time period, the city has reported 8 more Covid related deaths.

The fresh cases have taken Delhi’s overall caseload to 19,90,355 while the death toll has risen to 26,408.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has come down to 9.42 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 6,826, out of which 4,323 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,939 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,57,121.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 313.

A total of 20,844 new tests — 14,954 RT-PCR and 5,890 Rapid Antigen, were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,97,71,523 while 26,394 vaccines were administered — 1,657 first doses, 4,275 second doses, and 20,462 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,61,34,718 according to the health bulletin.

