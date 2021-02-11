The national capital reported 142 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and two deaths whereas 135 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday, according to Delhi Health Department bulletin.

The latest case tally now stands at 6,36,529, including 6,24,592 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. Meanwhile, the death toll has mounted to 10,886.

The number of active cases has reduced to 1,051, of which 415 are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, 64,328 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the bulletin showed.

Of the tests conducted, 41,943 were done through RT-PCR and 22,385 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). The capital city has conducted 1,13,88,092 tests so far, according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin.

Currently, 484 out of 5,777 beds are occupied in the hospitals, nine out of 7,392 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and and just one out of 307 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres, as per the data shared by the Delhi government.

On Tuesday, the national capital had reported no deaths after a gap of 10 months.

Expressing relief, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the collective will is winning over the Covid-19 infection.

The minister had congratulated the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions, and expressed gratitude towards the healthcare, and frontline workers for continuously fighting the battle against the Covid pandemic.

–IANS

str/vd