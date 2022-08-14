HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 2,162 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

The national capital on Sunday reported 2,162 fresh Covid infections, recording a marginal rise against 2,031 cases reported on Saturday, as per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The city also reported five Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has marginally risen to 12.64 per cent, while the number of active cases presently stands at 8,430, out of which 5,734 patients are in home isolation.

With 1,832 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 19,49,784, while Delhi’s total caseload so far 19,84,595 with a death toll of 26,381.

A total of 17,106 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 12,819 RT-PCR and 4,287 Rapid Antigen tests, while 25,432 vaccines were administered in the same time period — 1,136 first doses, 3,413 second doses, and 20,883 precautionary doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,60,60,046, according to the health bulletin.

20220814-230805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tech glitches force SC to adjourn Covid-19 hearing to May 13

    Study reveals motion sickness severity

    31 students test Covid positive in B’luru, authorities tracking contacts

    EMA sees new Covid-19 wave in many EU countries