Delhi on Thursday reported 271 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 377 on the previous day, while there were three more deaths, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has come down to 2.07 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 1,621 out of which 1,162 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 659 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,71,795, while Delhi’s total caseload is 19,99,888 and the death toll in the city has risen to 26,472.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 173.

A total of 13,096 new tests — 8,530 RT-PCR and 4,566 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,99,60,471 while 28,461 vaccines were administered – 1,983 first doses, 4,519 second doses, and 21,959 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,65,66,285, according to the health bulletin.

20220901-212402