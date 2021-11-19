The national capital on Friday reported 30 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the overall caseload to 14,40,605, the Delhi Health Department said.

No death, however, has been reported in the last four days. The city’s death toll stands at 25,095, while the death rate is 1.74 per cent.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has come down to 0.05 per cent.

The active case in the city stands at 325, as per the latest health bulletin.

With 67 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stand at 14,15,185, a health bulletin said.

Currently, a total of 145 Covid patients are being treated at home isolation.

The Covid recovery rate in the city stands at 98.23 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 56,689 new tests — 46,930 RT-PCR tests and 9,759 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far to 3,03,49, 837.

There are 133 containment zones in the city.

Out of 96,556 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 38,245 were first doses and 58,311 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,16,48,250 according to the health bulletin.

