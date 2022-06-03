Delhi on Friday reported 345 Covid cases in last 24 hours, against 373 recorded on previous day, and no new death, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly risen to 1.88 per cent, while the number of active cases stand at 1,446.

With 389 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,80,324. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,037.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,07,982, while the death toll continues at 26,212.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 255 in the city.

A total of 18,334 new tests — 12,337 RT-PCR and 5,997 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,85,86,396, while 22,250 vaccines were administered – 2,613 first doses, 8,856 second doses, and 10,781 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,42,92,810 according to the health bulletin.

