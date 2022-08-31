HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 377 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Delhi on Wednesday reported 377 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 382 on the previous day, and two more deaths, the health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has come down to 2.58 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 2,012, out of which 1,430 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 589 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,71,136, while Delhi’s total caseload is 19,99,617 and the death toll in the city has risen to 26,469.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 189.

A total of 14,632 new tests — 10,176 RT-PCR and 4,456 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,99,47,375 while 27,900 vaccines were administered – 1,823 first doses, 4,612 second doses, and 21,465 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,65,37,824, according to the health bulletin.

