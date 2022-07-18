Delhi on Monday reported a decline in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 378 against 498 reported on the previous day, while there were two more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has jumped to 6.06 per cent and the number of active cases stands at 1,886, out of which 1,402 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 464 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,16,213, while the total caseload has jumped to 19,44,393 and the death toll has reached 26,294.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 215.

A total of 6,236 new tests — 5,432 RT-PCR and 804 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,93,24,423 while 15,470 vaccines were administered – 888 first doses, 2,332 second doses, and 12,250 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,54,47,516, according to the health bulletin.

