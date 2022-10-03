HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 412 dengue cases last week; tally rises to 937

The national capital has reported 412 cases of dengue last week, as per a report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday.

However, in September, the city reported highest number of 693 new dengue cases, as per the data.

So far, the city has reported total of 937 cases of vector-borne diseases this year.

However, no death due to dengue has been reported this year.

A total of 125 cases of malaria and 23 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year in Delhi till September 28, the report said.

Of the total 937 cases recorded till September 28 this year, 75 were reported in August.

According to the report, it is also the highest number of dengue cases logged after 2017.

During the period of January 1-September 28 in 2017, the total corresponding figure was 2,152.

A total of 1,103 dengue cases were reported in September 2017, and next year, it declined to 374.

In September 2019, a total of 190 cases were reported.

Total cases again declined to 188 in September 2020, and in next year — September 2021, the cases rose to 217.

However, a total of 683 cases of vector-borne disease have been registered in September 2022, the MCD report said.

