Delhi reports 46% fall in daily Covid cases, no death after two months

Delhi on Monday reported a considerable decline of 46 per cent in daily Covid cases, at 258, while there was no Covid death for the first time after December 31, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The fresh Covid infections has pushed the tally to 18,59,892 in the city, while the death toll continues to be 26,122.

The infection rate in the city has come down to 0.71 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 1,845, as per the bulletin.

With the Covid recovery rate climbing to 98.49 per cent, the death rate stands at 1.40 per cent, and the active case rate continues at 0.09 per cent.

With 499 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,31,925. A total of 1,471 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 4626 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 36,584 new tests — 33,269 RT-PCR and 3,315 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,63,79,943.

Out of 7,563 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 918 were first doses and 6,341 second doses. Meanwhile, 304 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,13,48,361 according to the health bulletin.

20220228-205606

