The national capital on Friday reported 523 new Covid cases with a test positivity rate of 0.68 per cent, while 50 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

Both the daily case tally and the number of new deaths in the national capital showed a marginal rise on Friday as compared to Thursday’s figures. On Thursday, Delhi had reported 487 new Covid cases and 45 deaths.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a consistent positivity rate of below 5 per cent for a period of at least two weeks is recommended before the area can be considered to be under control. Delhi’s positivity rate has remained below the stipulated mark for over two weeks now.

While the number of active cases in Delhi is currently 8,060, the case fatality rate is 1.71 per cent.

A total of 1,161 patients recovered from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 13,95.892.

On Friday, Delhi administered Covid vaccine to 53,035 beneficiaries, of which 37,747 received their first dose while 15,288 got their second shot.

–IANS

pd/arm