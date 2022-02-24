Delhi reports 556 fresh Covid cases, infection rises to 1.10%

Delhi on Thursday reported marginal decline in Covid cases, at 556, against 583 the previous day, but the infection rate has risen to 1.10 per cent, according to the Health Department bulletin.

There were also six more deaths, taking the death toll to 26,115 while the fresh infections have pushed the tally to 18,58,154.

Meanwhile, active cases have reduced to 2,276.

With Covid recovery rate continuing at 98.47 per cent, the Covid death rate in capital city stands at 1.41 per cent and the active rate at 0.12 per cent.

With 618 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,29,763. A total of 1,559 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 6,880 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 50,591 new tests — 40,299 RT-PCR and 10,292 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,61,82,443.

Out of 44,076 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 5,933 were first doses and 35,799 second doses. Meanwhile, 2,344 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,11,80,761, according to the health bulletin.

20220224-213006