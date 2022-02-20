HEALTH

Delhi reports 570 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

By NewsWire
Delhi on Sunday reported 570 fresh Covid cases, against 635 cases reported on Saturday. The fresh Covid infection has pushed the tally to 18,56,071 in the city.

The national capital has also reported four more Covid deaths in a period of 24 hours, taking the city’s death toll to 26,101.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has reduced to 1.04 per cent in the city. The active Covid cases have also reduced to 2,545 as per the Delhi health department on Sunday.

With Covid recovery rate climbing at 98.46 per cent, the Covid death rate in capital city stands at 1.41 per cent.

With 730 patients recovering during the period, the total number of recoveries have gone to 18,27,425. A total of 1,742 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 8,583 in the city. Meanwhile, a total of 54,614 new tests — 46,440 RT-PCR and 8,174 Rapid Antigen – were conducted during the 24 hours, taking the total to 3,59,86,419.

Out of 80,310 vaccines administered in the day, 10,018 were first doses, 65,755 second doses and 4,537 precautions doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,09,91,704, according to the health bulletin.

