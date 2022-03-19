HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 61 Covid cases, one death

The national capital on Saturday reported 61 fresh Covid cases, pushing the total case count to 18,63,694.

Besides, one Covid related death has also been reported in the city, said the health bulletin on Saturday evening. The Covid death toll in Delhi now stands at 26,146.

Meanwhile, the daily Covid positivity rate in the city has marginally risen to 0.68 per cent against 0.43 per cent reported on Friday.

The number of active Covid cases has declined to 482 in the city. With Covid recovery rate climbing at 98.58 per cent, the Covid death rate in the capital city now stands at 1.40 per cent.

With 180 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,37,066. A total of 393 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,011 new tests — 8,380 RT-PCR and 631 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,70,69,612.

However, only 12 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours in the national capital which includes 2 as first dose, 5 vaccines as second doses and 5 vaccines as precautions doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,18,69,738 according to the health bulletin.

