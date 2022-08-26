Delhi on Thursday reported 620 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 702 on the previous day, and two more deaths, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has come down to 3.74 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 3,206 out of which 2,256 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,066 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,68,020, while Delhi’s total caseload is 19,97,674 and the death toll in the city has risen to 26,448.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 225.

A total of 16,579 new tests — 11,081 RT-PCR and 5,498 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,98,84,837 while 35,151 vaccines were administered – 2,344 first doses, 5,655 second doses, and 27,152 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,63,72,165, according to the health bulletin.

