Delhi on Monday reported 628 fresh Covid cases and three Covid-related deaths in last 24 hours, as per the government health bulletin.

The new Covid cases and fatalities have been reported after the interval of one day as the bulletin was not released on Sunday.

The Covid positivity rate stands at 8.06 per cent and the number of active cases at 4,553.

With 1,011 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,01,217. The number of patients being treated in home isolation has risen at 3,636.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,32,026 while the death toll has reached at 26,256.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 389 in the city.

A total of 7,793 new tests — 6,657 RT-PCR and 1136 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,90,13,301 while 13,422 vaccines were administered – 792 first doses, 1,992 second doses, and 10,638 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,49,24,826, according to the health bulletin.

