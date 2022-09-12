Delhi on Monday reported sharp decline in new Covid cases, which fell into single figures, at 63, in the last 24 hrs, against 137 the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the capital city has marginally risen to 1.83 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 619 out of which 496 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 160 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,74,656, while Delhi’s total caseload is 20,01,769 and the death toll in the city 26,494.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 99.

A total of 3,434 new tests — 2,739 RT-PCR and 695 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,00,79,378 while 27,354 vaccines were administered – 1,472 first doses, 4,118 second doses, and 21,764 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,68,55,598, according to the health bulletin.

20220912-221202