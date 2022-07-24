Delhi on Sunday reported marginal decline in new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 729 against 738 reported on previous day, while there were two more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally risen to 5.57 per cent and the number of active cases stands at 2,696, out of which 1,846 are being treated in home isolation.

With 520 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,19,495, while the total caseload is 19,48,492 while the death toll has reached 26,301.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 186.

A total of 13,097 new tests — 9,299 RT-PCR and 3,798 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,94,11,993 while 41,794 vaccines were administered – 3,586 first doses, 8,233 second doses, and 29,975 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,56,44,308, according to the health bulletin.

20220724-215402