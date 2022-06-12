HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 735 new Covid cases, 3 fresh deaths

Delhi on Sunday reported a small dip in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 735 against 795 on the previous day, while there were three new deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has jumped up to 4.35 per cent and the number of active cases has also risen to 2,442 in the capital city.

With 537 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,84,135. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,613.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,12,798, while the death toll has gone up to 26,221.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 180 in the city.

A total of 16,878 new tests — 11,557 RT-PCR and 5,321 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,87,51,150 while 30,390 vaccines were administered – 2,554 first doses, 8,375 second doses, and 19,461 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,44,96,023, according to the health bulletin.

