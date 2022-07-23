Delhi on Saturday reported a rise at new Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 738 against 712 reported on previous day, and one more death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally risen to 5.04 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 2,489, out of which 1,623 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 575 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,18,975, while the total caseload of the city is 19,47,763 and the death toll is 26,299.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 187.

A total of 14,629 new tests — 10,102 RT-PCR and 4,527 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,93,98,896 while 31,296 vaccines were administered – 3,631 first doses, 6,753 second doses, and 30,912 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,56,02,514, according to the health bulletin.

