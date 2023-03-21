HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 83 fresh Covid infections, positivity rate rises to 5.83%

Delhi on Tuesday reported 83 fresh Covid infections and one death in the last 24 hours, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of the city has risen to 5.83 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 270 out of which 179 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 21 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries so far has gone to 19,81,293, while the total caseload is 20,08,087 and the death toll in the city stands at 26,524.

A total of 1,423 new tests — 874 RT-PCR and 549 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,07,69,154 while 127 vaccines were administered – 33 first doses, 49 second doses, and 45 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,74,03,794 according to the health bulletin.

