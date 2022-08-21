HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports 942 Covid cases, no new death

Delhi on Sunday reported a drop in new Covid cases to a three-digit tally in the last 24 hours, at 942 against 1,109 on the previous day, while there was no fresh fatality, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has come down to 7.25 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 5,141, out of which 3,729 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,360 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,62,262, while Delhi’s total caseload is 19,93,823 and the death toll continues to 26,420.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 305.

A total of 13,001 new tests — 8,805 RT-PCR and 4,196 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,98,13,227 while 33,118 vaccines were administered – 1,707 first doses, 4,497 second doses, and 26,914 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,62,17,082, according to the health bulletin.

