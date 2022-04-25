Delhi on Monday reported marginal decline in fresh Covid cases, at 1,011 against 1,083 the previous day, as well as one more death, according to the Health Department bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, while the number of active cases in the city has risen to 4,168 – out of which, 3,067 are being treated in home isolation.

With 817 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,45,551.

With the new cases and death, the cumulative caseload tally stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,168. The Covid fatality is 1.39 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 670 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,742 new tests — 13,529 RT-PCR and 2,213 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,77,05,789, while 8,979 vaccines were administered – 954 first doses, 2,520 second doses and 5,505 precaution doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,31,83,143 according to the health bulletin.

20220425-214602