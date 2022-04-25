HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports dip in new Covid cases, 1 more death reported

NewsWire
0
21

Delhi on Monday reported marginal decline in fresh Covid cases, at 1,011 against 1,083 the previous day, as well as one more death, according to the Health Department bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, while the number of active cases in the city has risen to 4,168 – out of which, 3,067 are being treated in home isolation.

With 817 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,45,551.

With the new cases and death, the cumulative caseload tally stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,168. The Covid fatality is 1.39 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 670 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,742 new tests — 13,529 RT-PCR and 2,213 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,77,05,789, while 8,979 vaccines were administered – 954 first doses, 2,520 second doses and 5,505 precaution doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,31,83,143 according to the health bulletin.

20220425-214602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YouTube expands health features in India

    Himachal imposes curfew from Thursday till May 16

    WHO Goodwill Ambassador calls for renewed focus on Leprosy through ‘Don’t...

    Iraq reports record 12,180 daily Covid cases