Delhi on Saturday reported a decline in daily Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 1,534 against 1,797 recorded on previous day, while there were three new deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also slightly dropped to 7.71 per cent in the city, but the number of active cases has risen to 5,119.

With 1,255 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,89,211. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 3,370.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,20,559 while the death toll has reached 26,229.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 229 in the city.

A total of 19,889 new tests — 13,973 RT-PCR and 5,916 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,88,58,325 while 23,152 vaccines were administered – 1,783 first doses, 5,351 second doses, and 16,018 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,46,27,147, according to the health bulletin.

20220618-223802