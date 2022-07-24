A 34-year-old man from Delhi with no history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox, the first case of the virus in the national capital, an official source said on Sunday.

The patient was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

According to the source, his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive.

With this, India’s overall monkeypox tally has increased to four.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization declared the global monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

The global health body said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency.

