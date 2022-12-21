HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports five Covid-19 cases, one death

The national capital on Wednesday reported five Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with one new Covid-related death as well, as per the government health release.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate in the city has been recorded 0.19 per cent. However, the total number of active cases stands at 27.

With eight Covid-19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,80,555. The number of patients being treated in home quarantine stand at 19.

With the new Covid-19 cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 200,71,02 while the death toll is now 26,520.

A total of 2,642 new tests — 1501 RT-PCR and 1141 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 405,700,41 so far while 470 vaccines were administered — 42 first doses, 131 second doses and 307 booster doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,73,46,397, according to the health release.

