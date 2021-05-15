Delhi reported 6,500 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since April 7, the day when the city reported 5,506 cases in a day.

The positivity rate – the proportion of samples tested that return positive for Covid -19 — continued its sharp decline to 11 per cent, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

The Capital has been witnessing a sharp decline in daily positive cases and positivity rates for around two weeks.

During the peak of the second wave of the Covid pandemic, on April 20, Delhi’s daily positive cases were reported at 28,395, while the highest daily positivity rate was 36 per cent on April 22.

On Friday, the city had reported 8,506 cases in a day, which was the first time Delhi’s daily positive case fell below 10k since April 10. On Thursday, it had registered 10,489 new cases. Before that, the number of cases on Wednesday were 13,287, 12,481 on Tuesday, 12,651 on Monday and 13,336 on Sunday respectively.

Similarly, the daily positivity rate has declined since the last few days in the city. On Friday Delhi’s positivity rate was reported at 12.40 per cent. Before that the positivity rate was reported at 14.24 per cent on Thursday, 17.03 per cent on Wednesday, 17.76 per cent on Tuesday, 19.10 per cent on Monday and 21.67 per cent on Sunday.

Kejriwal said on Saturday that in the last 15 days, the Delhi government had put in place around 1000 new ICU beds for Covid patients. “I would like to thank all medical staff, health officials, engineers and others who relentlessly worked to establish new Covid care centres which have added 1,000 new ICU beds in the last 15 days,” Kejriwal said.

