Delhi reports marginal rise in new Covid cases, 3 more deaths

Delhi on Sunday reported marginal rise in fresh Covid cases, at 484, against 440 the previous day, while there were three more deaths, as per the Health Department bulletin.

Meanwhile, the infection rate has risen to 0.95 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 2,086.

With recovery rate continuing at 98.48 per cent, the death rate stands at 1.40 per cent and the active case rate at 0.11 per cent.

With 554 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,31,426. A total of 1,479 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 4,777.

The fresh Covid infections and fatalities has pushed the tally to 18,59,634 and the death toll to 26,122.

Meanwhile, a total of 50,759 new tests — 42,541 RT-PCR and 8,218 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,63,43,359.

Out of 56,538 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 6,810 were first doses and 46,709 second doses. Meanwhile, 3,019 precautions doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,13,40,798 according to the health bulletin.

