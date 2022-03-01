HEALTH

Delhi reports marginal rise in new Covid cases, 4 deaths

By NewsWire
0
3

Delhi on Tuesday reported a marginal rise in fresh Covid infections at 344, against 258 reported on the previous day, as well as four more deaths, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The infection rate in the city has risen to 0.80 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 1,769.

With recovery rate climbing at 98.50 per cent, the death rate stands at 1.40 per cent, and active case rate continues at 0.09 per cent.

With 416 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,32,341. A total of 1,318 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 4,581.

The fresh infections and deaths has pushed the tally to 18,60,236, and the death toll to 26,126.

Meanwhile, a total of 42,947 new tests — 34,035 RT-PCR and 8,912 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,64,22,890.

Out of 49,196 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 5,792 were first doses and 40,563 second doses. Meanwhile, 2,841 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,13,97,557, according to the health bulletin.

20220301-213203

