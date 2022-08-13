HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports over 2K Covid cases for fifth consecutive day, 9 deaths

Delhi on Saturday reported 2,031 fresh Covid cases, a marginal decline against 2,136 reported on previous day, while there were nine more deaths, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has declined to 12.34 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 8,105, out of which 5,563 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 2,260 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,47,952, while Delhi’s total caseload is 19,82,433 and the death toll has risen to 26,376.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 305.

A total of 16,459 new tests — 11,180 RT-PCR and 5,279 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,97,03,719 while 13,770 vaccines were administered – 678 first doses, 1,696 second doses, and 11,396 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,60,34,614, according to the health bulletin.

