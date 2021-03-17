The national capital reported 536 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. The city last reported over 500 cases on a single day on January 9 this year.

With this, the overall tally of positive cases in Delhi has reached 6,45,025, while the death toll has touched 10,948 with the addition of three deaths on Wednesday.

The data also showed that 319 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the national capital’s cumulative recoveries to 6,31,375.

A total of 80,856 new samples were tested for Covid-19 in Delhi on Wednesday, including 50,216 RT-PCR tests and 30,640 rapid antigen tests.

Since last Thursday, Delhi has been reporting over 400 cases almost on a daily basis — 407 on Sunday, 419 on Saturday, 431 on Friday and 409 on Thursday.

–IANS

pd/arm