Delhi on Friday reported 1,656 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, a considerable rise against 1,365 on the previous day, but there was no new death – for the second consecutive day, as per the Health Department bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly dipped to 5.39 per cent, while the number of active cases has risen to 6,096.

With 1,306 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,59,152. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 4,269.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 18,91,425, while the death toll continues at 26,177.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,597 in the city.

A total of 30,709 new tests — 20,710 RT-PCR and 9,999 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,79,95,367, while 42,547 vaccines were administered – 4,594 first doses, 19,439 second doses, and 18,514 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,36,52,939 according to the health bulletin.

20220506-205852